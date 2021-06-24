Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 8:32PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 833 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms

Algoma and Kewaunee to Green Bay to Appleton, Oshkosh and Waupaca.

The showers and storms were moving to the east around 40 mph.

Heavy rainfall will be possible with the storms that may lead to

urban street flooding. As the storms exit the area, there may a

period of gusty winds up to 40 mph.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Brillion around 850 PM CDT.

Central Lake Winnebago around 900 PM CDT.

Chilton and St Anna around 915 PM CDT.

Two Creeks around 925 PM CDT.

St. Nazianz and Camp Rokilio Scout Camp around 930 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Green Bay,

Appleton, Oshkosh, Waupaca, Pickett, Butte Des Morts, Northport,

Curran, Wayside, Gregorville, Rankin, Rose Lawn, Freedom and

Newtonberg.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.