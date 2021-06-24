Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 7:33AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 733 AM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms was near Butternut,

or 10 miles northwest of Park Falls, moving east at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph, pea size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent

cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Park Falls, Turtle Flambeau Flowage, Butternut, Glidden, and

Butternut Lake.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.