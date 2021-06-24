Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 7:27AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 725 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Oconto to 7 miles

southeast of Pulaski to 9 miles north of Waupaca to near Whiting.

Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 35 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Green Bay, Appleton, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Shawano,

Sturgeon Bay, Waupaca, Kewaunee, Wautoma and Bay Shore Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.