At 621 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Babcock to 15 miles northeast of

Tomah. Movement was southeast at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms.

These storms will be near…

New Rome around 650 PM CDT.

Necedah around 700 PM CDT.

Friendship, Adams and Dellwood around 715 PM CDT.