At 558 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Dorchester, or

9 miles southwest of Medford, moving southeast at 45 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Colby, Owen, Stetsonville, Withee, Curtiss, The Taylor County

Airport, Atwood, and Riplinger.