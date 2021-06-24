Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 5:32AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 5:32AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 531 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of
Thorp, or 21 miles west of Medford, moving southeast at 50 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail are possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Medford, Colby, Owen, Stetsonville, Withee, Gilman, Curtiss, Lublin,
and Polley.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.