SPASH’s Roisin Willis running toward qualifying for the Olympics

Roisin Willis is one step closer to realizing a life-long dream. Representing the United States in the Olympics.

On Thursday evening Willis ran in the 800 meter Olympic qualifying race in Eugene, Oregon.

Taking the fourth lane in the third heat, Willis started out strong nearly taking the lead at one point, however she would eventually finish fourth with a time of 2:01.27.

That time was good enough for her to finish as the 14th overall runner, and earn a spot in the Olympic qualifier's semi-final round on Friday.

From there if she wants to advance to the finals she will have to finish as one of the top three in her heat, or be one of the two other fastest times.