Small businesses spotlighted on Wausau’s west side

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- "Pop-up shops" returned to Wausau's business district off 72nd Avenue Thursday.

Called "Crops and Shops Marketplace," MCDEVCO is expanding on the events it held last year, spotlighting small businesses and aiming to include more farm-based companies.

Some exhibits included homemade maple syrup and art from an area potter.

One official says events like these are invaluable for businesses that want to get the word out to the community.

"It also gives us an opportunity to show them what's inside these four walls, that they can start businesses here, they can grow businesses here, and that there is someone in the community that cares about what they're doing," MCDEVCO executive director Vicki Resech said.

She says the company plans to continue these events once a month through September.