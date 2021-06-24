Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 7:22PM CDT until June 24 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 721 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles north of Waupaca to 11 miles southwest of

Plainfield, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

New London around 750 PM CDT.

Wautoma around 755 PM CDT.

Napowan Scout Camp around 805 PM CDT.

Redgranite around 810 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Fitzgerald Corners, Coloma, Northport, Hancock, Scandinavia, King,

Iola, Symco, Tustin and Manawa.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.