Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 7:22PM CDT until June 24 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 7:22PM CDT until June 24 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 721 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles north of Waupaca to 11 miles southwest of
Plainfield, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
New London around 750 PM CDT.
Wautoma around 755 PM CDT.
Napowan Scout Camp around 805 PM CDT.
Redgranite around 810 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Fitzgerald Corners, Coloma, Northport, Hancock, Scandinavia, King,
Iola, Symco, Tustin and Manawa.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.