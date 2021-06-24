Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 6:19PM CDT until June 24 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 618 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wisconsin

Rapids, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Whiting, Plover, Biron, Sherry,

Vesper, Park Ridge, Junction City and Rudolph.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.