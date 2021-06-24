Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 6:19PM CDT until June 24 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 6:19PM CDT until June 24 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 618 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wisconsin
Rapids, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Whiting, Plover, Biron, Sherry,
Vesper, Park Ridge, Junction City and Rudolph.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.