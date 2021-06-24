Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 6:04PM CDT until June 24 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 6:04PM CDT until June 24 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 603 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of
Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at 25 mph. Another thunderstorm was
located east-northeast of Pittsville.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Whiting, Pittsville, Plover, Biron,
Sherry, Vesper, Park Ridge and Rudolph.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.