Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 6:04PM CDT until June 24 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 603 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of

Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at 25 mph. Another thunderstorm was

located east-northeast of Pittsville.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Whiting, Pittsville, Plover, Biron,

Sherry, Vesper, Park Ridge and Rudolph.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.