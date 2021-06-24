Renovated Marshfield waterpark facing plaster shortage

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Construction on the Vandehey Aquatic Center in Marshfield started last September after its old facility was in town for more than 80 years.

"With Covid hitting and a time to replace, the timing was really good to kind of start new adventures," Marshfield Parks and Recreation director Justin Casperson said.

Those new adventures to the tune of a new multi-million dollar project to renovate the old space.

The goal of when it's planned to open up has been consistent for late July of this year, but Capserson adds, "We can't quite make a formal announcement just because we don't have all the products and supplies on hand."

Namely, plaster. Casperson says that if there was a shortage on something like rope, then there would likely be fewer issues with announcing a date.

But because plaster is vital for making surfaces smoother, he says some have questioned whether construction has been delayed.

"We're not delayed by any stretch of the imagination. We're still on schedule, we're still on budget, it's just construed a little bit, confusingly, because people think they're relatable but they're not directly related until they are directly related," Casperson said.

He expects crews to have all the necessary equipment for the finishing touches soon, including plaster.

Once construction is done, the facility will take some time before opening for training, Casperson saying he can't wait to show off the finished product.

"It'll be an exciting time for everyone. I'm really pumped, I know the kids are pumped," he said.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected to be announced in the next few weeks, assuming current projections stay intact.