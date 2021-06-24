Philadelphia school board approves ‘sanctuary’ resolution

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia school board has unanimously voted to adopt a “welcoming sanctuary schools” policy, assuring immigrant students and families they will be safe from immigration authorities while at school or school activities, and promising more training for staff on how to respond to Immigrations and Custom Enforcement officials. The vote comes after months of negotiations with Juntos, an immigrant rights advocacy group in South Philadelphia, that pushed the district to pass the resolution as the first step in a larger platform for education reforms. It also comes after a pregnant mother was detained in 2020 by ICE after being picked up at a bus stop in front of a South Philadelphia school where she had just dropped off her daughter.