Minnesota weighs more cameras in courts after Chauvin case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s court system could allow expanded camera coverage of criminal proceedings following the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea says it’s time to consider amending the current rules to accommodate broader public access. Gildea’s order doesn’t specifically cite Derek Chauvin’s trial, which was Minnesota’s first criminal case in which TV coverage was allowed from jury selection through the verdict. Chauvin’s sentencing Friday will also be televised. University of Minnesota media law expert Jane Kirtley says Gildea’s order is a good sign that the state court system will open up more proceedings to cameras and livestreaming technology.