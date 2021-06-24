Holy cow, not again! More bovines get loose in a US town

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The revenge of the cows has heated up with yet another instance of a herd getting loose in a U.S. community. This time a cattle-hauling truck rolled over Wednesday along Interstate 64 in Huntington, West Virginia. An emergency dispatcher says a stretch of interstate as well as a bridge leading into Ohio had to be shut down. It’s the third time that week that cows have gotten out and prompted responses in U.S. cities On Wednesday, 40 cows escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb. On Monday three loose cows roamed the streets of Bluefield, West Virginia, and ended up on train tracks where they were eventually caught.