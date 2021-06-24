German vaccine center flooded, 5 injured by heavy hail

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say a vaccination center was flooded and five people were injured by hail during heavy storms in southwestern Germany overnight. All appointments for Thursday at the vaccination center in Tuebingen were canceled after the site was swamped by torrential rain late Wednesday. Police said five people were injured in the nearby town of Reutlingen were struck and injured by hail the size of tennis balls. Firefighters were out in force across the region pumping water out of flooded basements and removing toppled trees from roads, police said.