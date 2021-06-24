Fence issues at a Wausau dog park have small dog owners avoiding the area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's not dogs going under or jumping over, but instead going through the fence.

At Wausau's "Two Hearts Dog Park", the gap in between slats is just under 4 inches wide.

While a big dog clearly can't fit through, it is wide enough for a small dog.

"Anytime you open a new park or facility whether it's a store or a park or whatever there are going to be some things to work out," said Patrick Peckham, Alderman, District 1, City of Wausau.

But at least one dog owner says, she won't be back until the issue is fixed.

"My first thought was absolutely the road right there. I thought you know, my dog is still kind of a puppy yet and we try to work on the recall which is why we got to the dog park and my first concern was the cars going by on the road. Also the Bark Academy is right next door so she can hear the dogs barking at the park so I didn't know which one she would run for, but either way i thought she was gone forever," said April Ladenthin of Wausau.

Solutions could be coming, whether it's adding extra slats to close the gaps or mesh to cover the bottom few feet of the fence.

City officials say, they want dog owners to enjoy the new park and to keep coming back.

"I say don't panic, you know it's a brand new facility, it's been here a couple of weeks. June is a very busy time for the park department, they didn't get to it yet, they're going to get to it," Peckham said.

Calls to the Parks and Rec Department by News 9 have not been returned at this time.

Until the fence gets fixed, Ladenthin says she'll wait.

"Unless I felt totally safe with the fence situation and I don't know how they would remedy that, but if they did I would totally go back," Ladenthin said.