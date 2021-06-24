Danish officials say delta variant reported during Euro 2020

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish health officials have urged soccer fans who attended the European Championship game between Denmark and Belgium on June 17 in Copenhagen to be checked for the coronavirus after they found at least three people who later tested positive for the delta variant. The Danish health minister says about 4,000 people sat near those who have tested positive. Denmark has reported 247 cases of the variant since April 2. All those attending Euro 2020 games in Copenhagen had to show valid documents that they are not infected with COVID-19 before entering Parken Stadium.