Asian shares mixed after listless session on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mixed in Asia after a listless day of trading on Wall Street as the recent bout of nerves over Federal Reserve policy fades. Markets advanced in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong while Sydney and Shanghai declined. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after meandering between very modest gains and losses. It’s 0.3% below its record high set a week and a half earlier. The Dow fell 0.2%, while the Nasdaq added 0.1% to its record set a day earlier. The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 fell, but gains for companies that do best when the economy is healthy helped limit the losses.