Abu Dhabi says no vaccines for tourists, changes app posting

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The capital of the United Arab Emirates says it won’t allow tourists flying into the emirate to receive coronavirus vaccines. Thursday’s statement comes after Abu Dhabi’s government health provider app suggested anyone with a tourist visa could get the shot. The UAE’s media office did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Earlier this week, the Abu Dhabi health authority’s vaccine booking page showed updated criteria for vaccine access, saying visitors could now get the Pfizer-BioNTech or Chinese state-backed Sinopharm jab by presenting their passports. But after that notice was widely reported, authorities clarified the city was offering free vaccines only to those with residency.