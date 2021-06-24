A look at high-profile cases over killings by US police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It’s been rare to charge police with crimes in the death of civilians, and winning a conviction is harder in part because juries are often reluctant to second guess an officer’s split-second decisions. But a Minnesota jury moved swiftly in April to convict former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death, deliberating parts of just two days after hearing three weeks of testimony. On Friday, Chauvin finds out his sentence for murder, with many experts predicting he’ll get 20 to 25 years in prison.