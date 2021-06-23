Wausau sees 2020 as record year for construction permit value

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Despite the pandemic, 2020 holds the record for when it comes to value of construction permits in Wausau.



Typically the city sees anywhere from $110 to $120 million in commercial or residential construction permits.

In 2020, it hit $226 million.

Officials saying--from the residential side of things, more people stayed at home during the pandemic and decided to work on their homes.

"They decided it was time to invest in that money and take advantage of low interest rates and improve their properties and we're seeing that in 2021 a lot of residential improvements are being made, decks, garages, similar interior stuff.," said Bill Hebert, Chief Inspector, City of Wausau.

So far in 2021, Wausau has $55-million in construction permits.