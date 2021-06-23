Stevens Point declares 7/15 a day to celebrate the community

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- As COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue to ease, area officials are shining a light on supporting local businesses.

This week, Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza declared an initiative aimed at celebrating Central Wisconsin communities while bringing attention to locally owned businesses.

It's called 715 Day, after the Central Wisconsin area code, and it's set to take place on July 15th, or 7-1-5.

Wiza says it puts the focus on Central Wisconsin.

Officials say that this year is the perfect time to start the initiative, as many small businesses suffered during the pandemic.

"There's nothing more important than community pride," Wiza said, "It's a chance, as we're coming off the pandemic, to get everybody out there and reenergize Central Wisconsin."

He says that you can celebrate 715 Day anyway you see fit, such as buying something from your favorite business, writing them an online review, sending them a thank you letter, or simply cleaning up streets.

Wiza says he hopes the idea spreads to the greater Central Wisconsin area and becomes an annual celebration.