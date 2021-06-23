Senators to pitch bipartisan infrastructure plan to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan gang of senators is seeking President Joe Biden’s support for a $953 billion infrastructure plan. It’s raising hopes for a breakthrough agreement after arduous negotiations on the president’s top legislative priority. Biden has invited members of the group of 21 senators, Republicans and Democrats, to the White House on Thursday. The pared-down plan, with $559 billion in new spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals. The senators have struggled over how to pay for the new spending. The White House and Democratic leaders cast the bipartisan proposal as a positive development.