Remember this: 1997 Packers wedding within the mall on Super Bowl Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The band was gold and the dress was green?

You heard that right, and if you were in Wausau in 1997 you may remember the sight. Tom and Debbie got married in the center court of the Wausau Mall, but it wasn't a traditional fare.

The couple gave new meaning to showing their support for the Green Bay Packers by celebrating their marriage with a Packers theme.

"What better day could it be, you know, were three hours away from the Packers being in the Super Bowl, you can't top that day," Tom said.

Did we forget to mention the nuptials took place on Super Bowl Sunday?

Usually, conventional weddings are held in churches, but this wedding is anything but ordinary. The court was decorated in green and gold; the bridesmaid and groomsmen were in football jersey's, and even the guests got in on the action.

"They wanted to do something to mark this day. This occasion is so special and what better way to to that than a Packer wedding on Packers Super Bowl Sunday," a groomsman said.

The decorations and outfits may have made the wedding look more like a pre Super Bowl party, but guests said the sacredness wasn't missed.

"It was done in good taste and there wasn't nothing flashy or anything. I thought it was beautiful," a guest said.

The Packers went on to win the Super Bowl 35-21 against the New England Patriots.