Pedestrian bridge collapses over DC highway, injuring 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — A pedestrian bridge has collapsed over a highway in Washington, D.C., sending five people to the hospital. Traffic was expected to be snarled for hours following the Wednesday afternoon collapse along Interstate 295 in Northeast Washington. One official says investigators believe a truck struck the bridge, causing it to come loose and collapse. Several other vehicles were also involved in the collapse. The official says the five people taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries. Mayor Muriel Bowser says that there were no recent reports of structural concerns about the bridge and that it was last inspected by officials in February.