Man shot, killed by police serving warrant in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed by at least one deputy in South Carolina as officers were trying to arrest him. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said the man was hiding from deputies and federal marshals at a Greenville home Wednesday and attacked them. The sheriff says the man pulled a gun and was shot by at least one of his officers. The Coroner’s Office identified the dead man as 40-year-old Earl Hunter of Laurens. No one else was hurt. The sheriff says Hunter was wanted for very serious crimes, but did not detail them.