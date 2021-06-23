Keeping pets safe during July 4th festivities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Your intentions might be good by having your pet with you for a fun family celebration.

But you may want to rethink that decision.

"Your pets are definitely going to be happier just to be left at home," said Liz Friedenfels, Manager at Lincoln County Humane Society.

"Their hearing is so much incredibly better than ours so even some of us are closing our ears and protecting our ears from the fireworks but the animals hear so much better, so it's definitely terrifying for them," said Ashlee Bishop, Humane Officer for the City of Wausau and Village of Weston.

The American Kennel Club saying that more pets go missing during the fourth of July weekend than any other time of the year.

To keep that from happening, make sure you're taking the proper precautions: lock your doors and windows, any doggy doors you may have, and even give them something to keep them distracted.

"Putting up something that has like white noise, whether its like fans or the radio, just something to kind of block out what's going on in the background can really help them too," said Friedenfels.

You should also have updated collars and tags, so if your pet does run away, there's a better chance of them being reunited with you.

If you have an animal that is very anxious, there are some things that can help.

"You can talk to your veterinarian about getting some medications that might help ease some of that anxiety white flash. There are also other products like thunder shirts and things like that that are basically just weighted doggy blankets that help sometimes, as well," said Bishop.

And if your pets are tagging along with you for celebrations, be extra careful.

"If you're going to be lighting the fireworks off yourself, they don't understand that they need to stay away from fire," said Bishop.

Again, it's important to make sure the id tag on the collar and the microchip are current. Having recent pictures of your pet is also helpful in case your pet does get out.