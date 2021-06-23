Japan top court says married couples must adopt one surname

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Supreme Court has ruled that laws requiring married couples to have the same surname are constitutional, dismissing a challenge by three couples seeking to keep their original names. The decision to affirm a 2015 Supreme Court ruling was a major disappointment for rights activists who say the laws violate the constitution’s guarantee of gender equality since women almost always sacrifice their surnames. The three couples challenged provisions of the Civil Code and the family registration law after they were unable to register their marriages at local government offices using separate surnames. The court decision comes as Japan is faced with calls to accept diversity in gender, family and sexuality.