Socialist Walton on track to be Buffalo’s 1st woman mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Socialist community activist India Walton has defeated the four-term mayor of Buffalo in a Democratic primary. Walton’s win puts her on track to become the first woman to lead New York’s second-largest city. The 38-year-old nurse and union leader captured a major political prize for the party’s left wing with her victory over Mayor Byron Brown with the backing of the Democratic Socialists of America. The campaign focused on affordable housing, health care and criminal justice reform. Walton was born in Buffalo and became a working mother at 14. She went on to become a nurse in the same hospital where her twins were born.