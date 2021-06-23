In break with Trump, House GOP forms group on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. John Curtis of Utah says that contrary to their image, Republicans care about climate change. Curtis is forming a Conservative Climate Caucus, an all-Republican group aimed at educating fellow Republicans on climate change and advancing market-based policies to slow global warming. The move marks a break from former President Donald Trump, who downplayed or mocked climate change. But Curtis said Republicans can push for serious climate solutions while holding fast to conservative values. Another caucus member, Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan, said it’s long past time for Republicans to acknowledge the reality of climate change and put forward solutions that reduce carbon emissions while remaining “aligned with our business community.″