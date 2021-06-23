GARDEN GOODIES: Steak with mint chimichurri

This week Justin Loew took some apple mint out of his garden for Wednesday's recipe! This is a variety of peppermint. Just like the name implies, it is a mint plant with a bit of an aroma of apples. Like most mint plants, it is easy to grow.

Most mint plants grow and spread so well that many people recommend that you grow them in pots. If you plant it close to your garden or on your lawn, it can spread like a weed and take over. The plant grows best in partial shade or a cool area. It does not need fertilizer, but it could use watering during dry spells.

Today we are enjoying grilled pork steak marinated in, and topped with, a mint chimichurri.

Ingredients:

1 cup of mint leaves

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3 cloves of garlic

Maybe a small amount of water if your chimichurri is too thick after blending2 large pork steaks