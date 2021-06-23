GARDEN GOODIES: Steak with mint chimichurri

GARDEN GOODIES: Steak with mint chimichurriNew
This week Justin Loew took some apple mint out of his garden for Wednesday's recipe! This is a variety of peppermint. Just like the name implies, it is a mint plant with a bit of an aroma of apples. Like most mint plants, it is easy to grow.
Most mint plants grow and spread so well that many people recommend that you grow them in pots. If you plant it close to your garden or on your lawn, it can spread like a weed and take over. The plant grows best in partial shade or a cool area. It does not need fertilizer, but it could use watering during dry spells.
Today we are enjoying grilled pork steak marinated in, and topped with, a mint chimichurri.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of mint leaves
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 3 cloves of garlic
- Maybe a small amount of water if your chimichurri is too thick after blending2 large pork steaks
- In a blender, combine mint leaves, olive oil, garlic, red wine vinegar, salt, and pepper.
- Blend until relatively smooth. If it is too thick and does not slowly pour out of the blender, then add a little water to make it thinner.
- Put 1/2 to 2/3 of the chimichurri in a ziploc bag along with the 2 pork steaks.
- Marinate a minimum of 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Justin marinated his steaks for 2 hours.
- Grill for 12 to 16 minutes on a medium hot grill - turning once.
- Make sure the internal temperature of the steaks reaches at least 140 degrees.
- Serve the leftover chimichurri on the side or as a drizzle on top of the steaks.