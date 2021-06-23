Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal officials say they plan to strengthen cautions about a rare side effect of some COVID-19 vaccines — chest pain and heart inflammation, mostly among teenagers and young adults. But in an unusual joint statement, top U.S. government health officials and a variety of medical professionals are stressing the overriding benefit of the vaccines. They say it’s clear the side effect is “extremely rare” and that most cases are mild. CDC officials said Wednesday that they plan to update their guidance to say that anyone who suffers the heart inflammation after one dose of the vaccine can defer a second shot. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration is planning to put together a product warning that notes the risk.