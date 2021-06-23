CWSO performs for an audience among nature

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- People were able to enjoy an orchestra performance while taking in the beauty of nature.

Musicians from the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra (CWSO) performed before a crowd at Village Greens on Wednesday.

The group hasn't performed regularly outside, but it's something they want to do more of.

"We actually have not done a lot of outdoor concerts so this is kind of a new creative thing that we've started doing recently and we're really excited to kind of go to a bunch of venues within central Wisconsin," said Mara Prausa, the executive director of CWSO.

Musicians from CWSO will also be performing in Wausau on July 1, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Monk Botanical Gardens.