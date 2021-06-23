Blinken to meet Israel’s new foreign minister in Rome

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Israel’s new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Italy over the weekend. A senior U.S. official and Israel’s foreign ministry said the talks would take place on Sunday in Rome. It will be their first meeting since Lapid assumed his position after longtime Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ousted. Neither side offered details about the agenda for the discussion. But, it comes as Israel’s new government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett seeks to mend relations with U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration.