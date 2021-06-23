An active weather pattern developing

An active weather pattern will be developing after today. Be prepared for a spell of weather with more scattered rain chances. It will be active, but temperatures will remain near normal.

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy during the morning, then mostly sunny skies developing in the afternoon

High: 80 Wind: South-Southwest 10-15

Tonight: Increasing clouds and balmy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the Northwoods.

Low: 65 Wind: South 10-15

Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Maybe a couple of strong storms as well.

High: 82 Wind: SW 10-15

Today should be a nice Summer day. There will be a bank of clouds moving through this morning, then more sun should develop for the afternoon. High temps should reach the upper 70s to low 80s and it will not be too humid. There will be a nice breeze out of the south-southwest at 10-15 mph.

The clouds will increase overnight with the approach of a cold front from the northwest. This front will produce a chance of thunderstorms around daybreak and through the morning hours on Thursday. The front will then stall over our area Thursday afternoon. We could get a break from the thunderstorm activity for a couple of hours around early afternoon, then more storms could develop later – toward evening. With the humidity being higher, there will be a chance of a few strong storms with hail or high wind. Temperatures will be a little warmer, topping out in the low 80s.

The same front, along with a developing upper level low pressure system, will produce a 50% chance of rain or storms on Friday. Right now, it looks like the highest chance of storms will be in the southern half of the area, but there is a small chance of wet weather in the Northwoods as well. Highs on Friday should reach the upper 70s.

The same upper level low pressure system will then stick around Wisconsin from Saturday through early next week. This means at least a small chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day from Saturday through Wednesday. The highest chance of the scattered storm activity will during the afternoons and early evenings and it does not look like too high of a threat of severe weather. Along with a mix of sun and clouds each day, it will be seasonal with highs in the upper 70s through Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday, it could be slightly warmer with highs around 80.

Pollen Count Yesterday June 22nd, Grass Pollen 2 (low)

Have an fine Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23 June-2021

On this date in weather history: 1944 - Four tornadoes killed 153 persons and caused five million dollars damage in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland. The tornadoes formed during the evening and moved southeast along parallel paths flattening everything in their way. The town of Shinnston WV was leveled, and was left with the majority of the casualties. Until that time it was believed that damaging tornadoes did not travel across mountainous terrain. (David Ludlum)