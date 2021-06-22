UW Health: “Long haulers” should reach out to primary care provider

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that coronavirus has been around for more than a year, UW Health is starting to see more "long haulers" come through their doors.

The post-COVID-conditions refer to a wide range of physical and mental health symptoms experienced by patients four or more weeks after getting COVID-19.

The CDC recommends patients with lingering symptoms should reach out to their primary care provider and UW Health agrees.

While there is still a lot to learn about post-COVID symptoms doctors say this is not a completely new phenomenon.

“There is precedent for viral syndromes to have lingering impacts in some patients that are harder to treat or understand,” said Dr. Matt Anderson. “This is not unique to COVID-19, although the frequency with which it is occurring does seem to be increased.”

Anderson says while preventing infection in the first place is the best course of action, if you are experiencing lingering symptoms, primary care providers are able to work with patients to help them manage symptoms.