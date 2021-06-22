UEFA declines Munich application for rainbow-colored stadium

MUNICH (AP) — UEFA has declined the Munich city council’s application to have its stadium illuminated in rainbow colors for Germany’s final European Championship group game against Hungary on Wednesday. The governing body says it understands the intention behind the proposal but “must decline this request” because of its political context. The council’s application specifically said it was to protest “the homophobic and transphobic legislation of the Hungarian government.” UEFA has proposed other dates to illuminate the stadium that “align better with existing events.”