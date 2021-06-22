Spanish Cabinet partially pardons 9 Catalan separatists

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish Cabinet has issued pardons for nine imprisoned instigators of Catalonia’s 2017 secession bid. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says that Tuesday’s move is needed to bring reconciliation to the country. Former Catalan vice president, Oriol Junqueras, who in 2019 got the heaviest sentence of 13 years in prison for sedition and misuse of public funds, will go free along with his associates after spending three-and-a-half years behind bars. The pardons lifted the remaining years of their prison terms, while keeping intact their status as being unfit to hold public office. The government said that the pardons could be revoked if their beneficiaries try to lead another breakaway bid.