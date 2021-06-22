Seasonal weather again after today

Comfortable weather is on the way for today. Conditions will warm up over the next few days but it will not be anything out-of-the-ordinary for this time of year. Rain chances will also increase late in the week.

Today: Partly cloudy and a bit milder. Isolated light showers possible mainly north and east of Marathon County.

High: 70 Wind: West 10-15

Tonight: Mainly clear and quiet.

Low: 51 Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday: Partly or mostly sunny and seasonal.

High: 80 Wind: South 10-15

Temperatures this Tuesday will remain a good amount below normal, but not as cool as yesterday. It will feel a little more like Summer again, instead of Fall. High temps will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. We will have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions around central Wisconsin. A few brief showers could pass through the Northwoods this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 15 mph.

We should experience a fair amount of sunshine and dry weather on Wednesday. Temperatures will rise back up to seasonal levels, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be a nice Summer day. Conditions will not be as nice on Thursday because the humidity will rise and a 70% chance of showers and storms will develop. For those who still need some rain, it could be “good” weather. There might be a couple of stronger storms as well, as high temps rise into the low 80s.

A low pressure system will be moving through the southern part of the state on Friday and this is close enough to bring another chance of rain. The highest chance of more widespread or heavier rain will likely be south of Marathon county, but some rain is possible farther north as well. With more clouds on Friday, high temps will only be in the upper 70s.

A weak upper level trough of low pressure will develop over the upper Midwest for the weekend and early next week. This means there could be an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up each afternoon during this time period. It will be good Summer weather with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 and sunny to partly cloudy skies, but you might need to dodge a brief shower or storm at times.

Pollen Count Yesterday June 21st, Grass Pollen 3 (low)

Have an fine Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22 June-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Record cold temperatures were reported in the High Plains Region. Rapid City, SD, reported a record low of 39 degrees, in sharp contrast to their record high of 102 degrees two days earlier, on the 20th. (The National Weather Summary)