Police chief: Slain Colorado officer was ambushed

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a police officer who was one of three people killed in a shooting at a suburban Denver shopping district was ambushed by a suspect who previously expressed hatred toward police. Arvada Police Chief Link Strate says Officer Gordon Beesley was targeted Monday because he was wearing an Arvada police uniform and a badge. Strate told a news conference Tuesday that Beesley was ambushed by a person who had expressed hatred of police officers, but he did not provide details. The suspect was one of those killed. Police haven’t explained what started the shootout, which also killed a man they described as a Samaritan near a library in downtown Arvada.