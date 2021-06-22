Infighting in Gulf cartel blamed for Mexico border killings

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The top prosecutor in Mexico’s border state of Tamaulipas says infighting between rival factions of the Gulf drug cartel was the apparent motive behind weekend shooting that killed 19 people, 15 of them apparently innocent bystanders. State prosecutor Irving Barrios told local media Tuesday that apparently two gangs which operate just outside the border city of Reynosa launched the attack Saturday to weaken the rival Metros faction. The Metros have long dominated Reynosa, across from Brownsville, Texas. The area is a lucrative corridor for trafficking contraband and migrants across the U.S. border.