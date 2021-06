ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Imperial Industries Inc. is holding a job fair with open interviews on Tuesday.

Imperial is a manufacturer of industrial silos and tanks used in the liquid waste industry.

Open interviews are Tuesday from 1-7 p.m. at 505 W. Industrial Park Avenue, Rothschild, WI.

Job openings range from truck assemblers to welders and more. Click HERE for more information and the full list of openings.