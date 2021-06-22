Gunmen kill 11 police officers in Burkina Faso; 4 missing

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Authorities in Burkina Faso say at least 11 police officers are dead and four others are missing after they were ambushed by gunmen. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s attack in Burkina Faso, where attacks by Islamic extremists are escalating. The ambush is the deadliest attack on police since the insurgency began in the West African nation. Only seven police officers are known to have survived the ambush, authorities said.