Gov. Evers, DHS announce continued COVID test support for schools

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Governor Tony Evers and the DHS have announced continued support for school- and student-focused COVID testing this Fall.

The program is voluntary, and will provide free COVID tests for K-12 public, private, independent and charter schools to help manage the virus.

“Until COVID-19 vaccines are available to students of all ages, testing remains one of our best tools to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” wrote Governor Evers in a release.

School districts that participate will have access to both rapid testing and lab-based COVID tests.