Get your ice cream passport filled, be entered to win a gift card

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- If you love ice cream, here's your chance to win money to spend on ice cream.

Ignite Young Professionals is putting on a Stevens Point Area Ice Cream Crawl.

Now through July 15, you can pick up your ice cream passport and get it stamped when making a purchase at participating businesses.

The passports can be picked up at the Portage County Business Council or the Stevens Point Area Gift Shop or any of the participating shops that include:

Carl D's Soft Serve (Stevens Point)

Emy J's Coffeehouse and Cafe (Stevens Point)

Heavens to Betsy (Stevens Point)

King Cone (Plover)

Those that fill their passport can turn it in at the business council or gift shop or they can be turned in during the Levitt AMP concert on July 15.

They will be entered to win one of four $25 gift cards that can be used to buy ice cream.