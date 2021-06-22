Dubai investment arm posts $5.1 billion loss amid pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s sovereign wealth fund has announced a net loss of $5.1 billion over the past year, highlighting the toll that the coronavirus pandemic has wrought on its vast assets and the uncertainty around the emirate’s post-pandemic recovery. The Investment Corporation of Dubai, the huge state-owned holding company behind many of the emirate’s industrial powerhouses, reported on Tuesday revenue of $37 billion in 2020, a sharp drop of over 40% compared to the year before. It marks the first loss in years for the investment arm of Dubai’s government. It boasts a range of assets, including the Middle East’s largest airline, Emirates, and master-developer Emaar Properties.