Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce a partnership between federal law enforcement and local police to help combat a rising tide of violent crime. The effort is aimed at building on his administration’s gun control efforts so far and is to including new strike forces to tackle gun trafficking. But the president is trying to strike a delicate political balance, expressing concern for a very real increase in violent crime like murders, shootings and assaults, while also keeping the focus on progressives’ efforts to reform policing. The spike in crime has become a Republican talking point and has been a frequent topic of conversation on conservative media.