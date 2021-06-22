Asian Americans lobby to name Navy ship for Filipino sailor

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Veterans and civilians in the U.S. and the Philippines are campaigning to name a Navy warship for a Filipino sailor who bravely rescued two crew members when their ship caught fire more than a century ago. Telesforo Trinidad was awarded the prestigious Medal of Honor in 1915. There are about 3,500 recipients of the nation’s highest award for valor. Supporters of the campaign say naming a ship for Trinidad would also honor the long history of Filipinos and Filipino Americans serving in the U.S. military. There’s no clear-cut path to getting a ship named for a person, and sometimes the names are controversial.