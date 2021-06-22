Alaska man pleads guilty in death, abuse of 10-year-old girl

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man linked to the 2018 death of a 10-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and sexual abuse of a minor. Authorities say Peter Vance Wilson pleaded guilty Monday in the death of Ashley Johnson Barr in a remote Inupiat town north of the Arctic Circle that serves as a regional hub for northwest Alaska villages. Wilson had initially pleaded not guilty but recently entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors. He faces up to 198 years in prison with 99 years suspended when he’s sentenced in September. Ashley’s father, Scotty Barr, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he’s relieved Wilson admitted what he did and understands it was wrong.